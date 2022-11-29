Steelers RB Najee Harris Ruled Out for Remainder of MNF vs. Colts

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to hold on to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, they’re going to have to do it without running back Najee Harris.

The 24-year-old tailback has been ruled out for the remainder of the “Monday Night Football” matchup with an abdominal injury. Harris walked off to the locker room under his own power just before halftime. Prior to his exit, Harris rushed for 35 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. He added a lone catch for four yards.

The Steelers have turned to Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. in his absence. Monday night is the first game in which the latter has suited up this season. Pittsburgh entered the contest down a key cog in its running game, with Jaylen Warren sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Harris, as is the case with majority of the Steelers’ offense, has endured a tough season. After rushing for 1,200 yards during his rookie campaign, the former Alabama man has just 585 through 11 games his season. Deepak Chona, an NFL injury analyst, indicated that the injury to Harris could be a long-term one.

“#Steelers Najee Harris – Concern is a hernia,” he wrote on Twitter. “That could mean surgery and shut down for the rest of the season, but with full return to form to start ‘23 season. Def are less severe possibilities in play, but this one could end up being a big deal for the #fantasy playoffs.”

Harris owners in fantasy football are devastated by the news — especially those counting on him to win their week. The second quarter score provided fantasy owners with some much-needed points, but perhaps not enough.

“Gonna lose my fantasy matchup against the league leader by 4 points because Najee Harris is made of glass,” one Harris fantasy owner tweeted.