Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Slapped with Lawsuit for No-Showing at Football Camp

Diontae Johnson showed up in a big way for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the field during the 2021 season. But because he didn’t show up for his own football camp in May, the wide receiver has been slapped with a lawsuit.

According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Gazette, the company that organized Johnson’s youth football camp is suing the wide receiver for not appearing. It’s unclear the amount the company seeks.

FlexWork Sports Management LLC filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Per the Pittsburgh-Gazette, the suit alleges, the company suffered “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage” because Johnson no-showed.

Representatives for Johnson claim that weather-related flight delays prohibited his appearance at the camp. FlexWork alleges it shelled out more than $36,000 in refunds because of the situation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had no affiliation or involvement with the camp.

Diontae Johnson Recently Signed a Major Contract with Pittsburgh

Depending on how the lawsuit turns out, Diontae Johnson might need to set aside a portion of his new contract money. Though, considering the deal the receiver got this offseason, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Johnson agreed to a contract extension worth $36.7 million that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2024 season. It will net the receiver $27 million in guaranteed money, as well.

In 2021, Johnson posted career-best totals as a third-year player for the Steelers. He finished the year with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs.

Through his first three seasons, he’s hauled in 254 receptions for 2,764 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Johnson proved to be a problem for opposing NFL defenses during the 2021 campaign. Apparently, he turned out to be a problem for FlexWork, too.