Steelers Reportedly Considering Moving on From Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

The Matt Canada era in Pittsburgh appears to be spiraling towards an exit between both parties at the end of the 2022 NFL season. The much-maligned Canada has served as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator the past couple seasons, though according to one reporter, that tenure will come to a close after the final two regular season games barring Pittsburgh (7-8) making it into the playoffs.

“I fully expect a change to be made at the end of the season,” Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said of Canada on 93.7 The Fan Monday. “The players know. The people inside the building know.”

Canada, 50, arrived in Pittsburgh in 2020, initially as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 season, replacing Randy Fichtner. Prior to joining the Steelers, Canada spent 25 years coaching at the collegiate level.

In 2021, the last of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career, Canada’s offense ranked 23rd in the league, averaging 315.4 yards per game. The Steelers sit 23rd again in 2022, however, their 17.6 points per game is 29th in the NFL. Canada’s offense has been run by the quarterback duo of free agent signee Mitchell Trubisky and 2022 first-round selection Kenny Pickett this season.

Steelers Stringing Wins Together in 2nd Half of 2022 NFL Season

The Steelers have turned things around after a 2-6 start to the season. Pittsburgh has won five of its last seven games. The lone losses came in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-5) and Week 14 to the Baltimore Ravens (10-4).

In the 16-14 loss to Baltimore, Pittsburgh allowed 215 yards on the ground on 42 carries. Since getting gashed by their AFC North rivals, the Steelers have seen great improvement in their run defense. They’ve allowed just 79 yards on 35 attempts over the past two games.

Ahead of the rematch in Week 17 Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin revisited that first matchup against the Ravens.

“I don’t know that was a fork in the road, if you will, for our run defense,” Tomlin said Tuesday, via NFL.com. “More than anything, I thought we had a bad day. I think our run defense has been really solid over the second half of the year. It wasn’t reflected in our play that day. There’s nothing we can do about that. That tape’s in the can.”