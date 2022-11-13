Steelers-Saints Game Invaded by Massive Flock of Pigeons: VIDEO

This Sunday’s Steelers-Saints NFL game has been a sight to behold. The Acrisure Stadium has seen some thrilling action, some massive crowd reactions, and one enormous flock of pigeons.

As the Steelers and Saints prepared for battle, dozens of pigeons made themselves at home in the best seats in the house – right on the field. Hilariously, this is the second time this has happened this season alone. A huge group of birds was on the field during the Saints-Buccaneers game last month as well.

how many yards is a ‘too many pigeons’ penalty? pic.twitter.com/SicsdVYYTv — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

You would think that once the game kicked off, the pigeon party on the field would end. After all, don’t birds hate loud noises and other commotions? Not these pigeons, apparently. On the contrary, they appeared completely unfazed by the roar of the crowd and the thundering of cleats from the Steelers-Saints game.

Now, pigeons invading your home field once is amusing. But twice in the span of a few weeks? The internet is having an absolute field day.

“The flock of pigeons on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ field are easily the best team in the NFL,” one viewer wrote. “They’re allowed but if I tried to do that, I’d be thrown in jail,” joked another. “Get them involved in the scheme! Take advantage of those freeloaders!” laughed a third.

Many Steelers fans saw the pigeons’ return as a sign of good luck, and that might be the case. Whose luck it is, however, remains to be seen. The Steelers picked up the first touchdown and added a field goal in the second quarter for a score of 10 but the Saints soon responded in kind, racking up 10 points of their own before halftime.

Pigeons Likely to Remain for the Duration of the Steelers-Saints Game

Though there are more than a few “Pittsburgh Pigeon” jokes going around poking fun at the Steelers, it seems to be the Acrisure Stadium that the birds enjoy rather than the allure of the NFL team. In early October, the Pittsburgh Panthers had to contend with the uninvited spectators during their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies as well.

According to urban bird expert Jonathan Rice, the pigeons are so used to the fast-paced city environment that they’re immune to the action on the field. “Pigeons are used to dodging 18-wheeler trucks going down a road,” he told TribLive following the pigeons’ invasion of the Steelers-Buccaneers game last month. Sprinting football players pale in comparison in the eyes of the unbothered pigeons.

Though pigeons are seen as pests by most, they’re actually highly intelligent animals. And through years of careful observation, they’ve learned spending time in close proximity to humans means easy access to food. So for a pigeon, 68,000 fans packing the Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers-Saints game is basically an all-you-can-eat buffet.