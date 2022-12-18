Steelers Star WR Voices Support for Mason Rudolph Starting vs. Panthers

Mason Rudolph still has some support inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. Star wide receiver Diontae Johnson still has a lot of faith in the five-year veteran.

With the Steelers acquiring Mitch Trubisky in the offseason and selecting Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization hasn’t called Rudolph into action. But Johnson still believes the quarterback can sling the football.

“Yeah, I want to see him play,” Johnson said when asked if he supported the team starting Rudolph. “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when I’m going get my chance?'”

Rudolph hasn’t played since Week 10 of the 2021 season. He played against the Detroit Lions when Ben Roethlisberger was out, completing 30-of-50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Pickett suffered his second concussion of the season, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in jeopardy. But according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the team will move forward with Trubisky.

Fans Sound Off on Mitch Trubisky Starting

The Pittsburgh Steelers have endured plenty of troubles offensively this season. The team started the year with Mitch Trubisky under center before moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett.

Now, Trubisky will be pushed back into the starting role. Fans had plenty of thoughts on the decision to give Trubisky the nod.

“Nooo give mason a shot,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another user added, “Umm the panthers should be an easy win however we need a better 2nd string QB!!” one fan tweeted. “Trubisky isn’t it!! Id rather y’all play Rudolf instead!! Let’s not forget the Ravens game last week.”

Trubisky owns a 1-3 record as Pittsburgh’s starter this season. He’s thrown for 1,073 yards with four touchdowns and five picks.