Steelers’ TJ Watt Makes Insane Interception Off Bengals’ Joe Burrow: WATCH

If you’re looking for the definition of a gamebreaker, go ahead and watch Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) linebacker TJ Watt. Better yet, just turn on Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4).

Watt, playing in just his third game of the season following a torn pectoral muscle in Week 1, is back to making MVP-type plays. With the Steelers trailing 24-20 midway through the third quarter, Watt gave the ball back to his offense after picking off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Watt, who appeared to be struggling to get off a block, somehow found a way to get his hands up and cut off an intended pass for receiver Tyler Boyd.

TJ Watt just did what?? pic.twitter.com/mS31S5WHJ0 — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 20, 2022

A play only a player like Watt could make, though we saw much of the same during the first meeting between these two teams this season. Before his injury, Watt wreaked havoc, intercepting Burrow and sacking him once. Watt’s heroics in Week 1 catapulted Pittsburgh to victory — a different story to what took place Sunday.

TJ Watt Unable to Carry Steelers to Victory

Watt had a day — recording two tackles with 0.5 sack and the interception — but it wasn’t enough for the Steelers. The Bengals pulled out a 37-30 victory on the road behind a proficient showing from Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense. Burrow completed 24-of-39 passes for 355 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With receiver Ja’Marr Chase continuing to be sidelined, Tee Higgins served as the top option in the passing game. Higgins had a season-high nine receptions for 148 yards. Higgins failed to get into the end zone, something backup running back Semaje Perine had no problem doing. Perine had a career day, hauling in four receptions for 52 yards and three scores out of the backfield.