Steelers vs. Browns: NFL Fans Furious About ‘Unsportsmanlike’ Body Slam on Browns’ LB Anthony Walker Jr.

The second half of the Steelers and Browns Thursday Night NFL game took a turn for the worst when Anthony Walker Jr. went down with an injury. But what happened after that was even stranger. Walker appeared to hurt his knee as he was cutting, and the linebacker fell to the ground flat, taking himself out of the play. That’s when a Steelers offensive lineman body slammed him.

In the heat of the moment, things happen. But watching this video, it’s clear why many fans are puzzled and many very upset about the move. It was deemed “unsportsmanlike” by many fans despite no flag on the play. Anthony Walker Jr. was later carted off the field.

Prayers up for Browns LB #5 Anthony Walker Jr pic.twitter.com/BgXxSzRJ4P — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 23, 2022

Fans Go Wild Over Anthony Walker Jr. Injury

Immediately, fans took to Twitter to talk about what they saw. It was a strange moment for sure. A player was clearly injured and then a play was made on that player with a tough slam. Some fans thought this was a continuation of what this rivalry is.

It seems like every year, there’s a significant injury due to unsportsmanlike conduct when the Steelers and Browns play against each other. — Robert Chavez (@_RobertChavez) September 23, 2022

These referees are not going to be hearing the end of this one any time soon. Fans have flooded the NFL Officiating page and replied to their most recent tweets to voice their anger over the lack of an unsportsmanlike flag.

Okay but can we discuss the blatant unsportsmanlike conduct/targeting of Walker Jr AND THE FACEMASK ON CONKLIN that y'all just decided to ignore? — BurnerAcctIGuess (@burneracct1099) September 23, 2022

What about the missed unsportsmanlike conduct flagrant hit they missed that caused a Browns player to exit on a cart? Maybe allow replay to buzz for such egregious fouls. A man’s career might be over due to this miss. — Dr. Chris Prokes (@edtech_prokes) September 23, 2022

Steelers and Browns get intense from time to time. But when you see things like this happen to a player like it did Anthony Walker Jr. The linebacker was drafted in 2017 by the Indianapolis Colts after a college career at Northwestern. Fans will be hoping for the best as news comes out about the injury.

Steelers and Browns Battle Strong Winds

For those of you out there that love to hammer the over, tonight didn’t look like a great night for it. However, a 38-point O/U isn’t much, even when you’re battling the wind. These were strong wind shears that caused fits for the kickers of the Steelers and Browns. With wind shear, it makes it even harder to predict what the wind will do to the ball. So, it’s not as simple as just kicking against the wind.

Despite the wind, these two teams are doing their best to score as many points as they can. Some poor bettor is going to find themselves on the wrong end of a bad beat. Especially after a missed 3-pt attempt and an extra point. Those are the joys and pitfalls of sports betting, though.

One of these teams will finish the night and feel like the wind did nothing to hinder their efforts. Let’s see who it is.