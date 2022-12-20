Steelers to Wear Throwback Uniforms on 50th Anniversary of Immaculate Reception

The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) will wear their throwback uniforms in the Week 16 Christmas Eve home tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8).

The famous block letters will make their return, a nod to the teams of the 1970s and part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. A special patch honoring the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception will feature on the front of the jersey.

The @steelers are throwing it back to 1972 on Saturday night with patches in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception! pic.twitter.com/UoaPLJ7Nfr — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2022

“It means a lot we can wear the jerseys they wore and being a part of that tradition is awesome,” Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said. “We take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers.”

As part of the festivities, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris will have his No. 32 retired. Harris will be just the third Steeler to have his number retired, joining Ernie Stautner (70) and “Mean” Joe Greene (75). Harris is the first offensive player to earn the distinction.

“In my wildest dreams, I never expected it and, and it never crossed my mind,” Harris said in September. “It just wasn’t something that was top of mind. The Steelers don’t retire numbers. So you don’t have any thoughts about it. And so when Art mentioned it to me, I was blown away. I mean, that was a wow moment and unbelievable.”

Steelers to Wear 1970s Throwbacks for 3rd Time

Saturday will mark just the third time the Steelers have worn the 1970s throwback uniforms, previously doing so in 2018 and 2019. The Steelers won four Super Bowls during the decade (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980), in which Harris became one of the best tailbacks in the NFL.

Harris finished his career with 12,120 yards on the ground and 91 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. He recorded eight 1,000-yard plus seasons and six straight from 1974-79. Harris took his place in Canton in 1990.

“No one saw the Steelers of the ’70s coming,” Harris said. “Nobody saw that, and it probably was beyond all expectations and dreams.”