Stepfather of Murder Victim Lashes Out at Alabama, Nate Oats for Comments

Kelvin Heard, the stepfather of Jamea Harris, who was murdered on Jan. 15, has some strong words for Alabama head coach Nate Oats. He has a major problem with how Oats addressed the situation involving Brandon Miller earlier in the week.

Police testimony says ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles — arrested on a capital murder charge in Harris’ killing — allegedly sent a text to Miller asking him to bring a gun. In Oats’ original press conference, he said Miller was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Heard called Oats’ comments “disrespectful.”

“There was only one person in the wrong place at the wrong time and it was Jamea,” Heard told AL.com. “When I heard him say that my heart hit the floor. His words cut so deep. It’s just downright disrespectful.”

Heard also told AL.com that he doesn’t want to hear Oats mention Harris’ name, or the name of her 5-year-old son, Kaine.

“Coach Oats crossed the line [Tuesday]. He said they prayed at practice,” Heard said. “They weren’t praying for Jamea. They were praying for their own players.”

Nate Oats received a lot of backlash for the insensitive remarks he made regarding Jamea Harris’ death. He later released a statement, clarifying his comments.

“We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects–they were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative,” Oats wrote.

“In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’s family.”

Despite police testimony, Brandon Miller played in Alabama’s game vs. South Carolina on Wednesday night. Following the game, Oats apologized again for his comments.