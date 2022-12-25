Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, Dead at 45

Stephan Bonnar, a UFC Hall of Famer has reportedly passed away at the age of 45. UFC officially confirmed the news on Saturday (December 24).

In an Instagram post, UFC revealed the news about Stepan Bonnar. “The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

According to the UFC, Bonnar’s cause of death is presumed heart complications while he was at work. The organization’s President, Dana White, stated, “Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon. His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Stephan Bonnar First Entered the UFC Following the First Season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

The UFC further reported that Stephan Bonnar introduced himself to the organization on season one of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005. He had teamed up with Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to create one of the great fights of all-time. The fight was later placed in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.

While speaking about the fight, Bonnar once said, “I knew it was a good fight during the fight. It hit me when everyone started stomping their feet and it felt like the whole place was shaking. And that was in the second round. I was like, ‘ooooh, this must be good.’”

Stephan Bonnar also discussed how The Climate Fighter changed everything. “I didn’t think I’d have a UFC career,” he went on to state. “It was just a little hobby I was doing, so it changed everything. Almost overnight, I became like a celebrity. Everywhere I went, someone would recognize me, even in obscure places. I was traveling with TapouT and we were in a small town. I was jogging and someone in a pickup was going ‘Hey Bonnar.’ And everywhere you go, someone knows who you are. It was wild.”