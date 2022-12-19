Stephen A. Smith Clowns Cowboys After Blowing 17-Point Lead in Loss to Jaguars

Stephen A. Smith wasn’t waiting till Monday morning on ESPN‘s “First Take” to give his thoughts on the latest loss from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) defeated the Cowboys (10-4), 40-34, in overtime in Week 15 Sunday. Dallas held a 27-10 advantage in the third quarter before collapsing in the fourth. In overtime, quarterback Dak Prescott was picked off by safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who took it the other way for six to give Jacksonville its third victory in four games.

Smith, known for his trolls of the Cowboys, immediately took to Twitter to deliver another one.

Hey Cowboys' Fan…..Didn't I Tell Ya! Huh? Didn't I tell ya! pic.twitter.com/r7UulBfaiv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 18, 2022

“Didn’t I say it? It’s just about patience,” Smith said, via BroBible. “… Like I sprinkled out weeks ago that Dak Prescott was a reason to be concerned. Do you like how I pointed out that a pick six or something along those lines was going to happen? Do you like how I pointed out that what can go wrong, will go wrong?

“You thought you had it, didn’t you?… You Dallas Cowboys fans are out there shivering. You’re a little bit nervous, aren’t you? Because you know what I know. The end is coming, and it’s going to be before the Super Bowl. And boy, oh boy, is it going to hurt.”

At this point, it’s almost guaranteed that Smith will be wearing his oversized Cowboys hat with a cigar in his mouth saying “I told you so!”

Cowboys Haunted By Turnovers From Dak Prescott

Prescott finished his day 23-30 for 256 yards with three touchdowns. He threw two more interceptions, however, the fourth time this season he’s thrown multiple in a single game, all coming within the past six weeks.

“To end the game on a pick-six, yeah, it’s tough,” Prescott said after the game, via ESPN. “It’s tough. It’s frustrating… Tough treading that line, trying to make a play, trying to be aggressive, and at the same time not putting the ball at risk.”