Stephen A. Smith Comments on Upcoming Round of ESPN Layoffs

ESPN is reportedly bracing for layoffs as parent company Disney prepares to slash 7,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in costs.

Per Front Office Sports, the layoffs could amount to 3% of Disney’s global workforce. A percentage of that is expected to come from the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” with its ace chiming in on what could happen. Stephen A. Smith, star of the popular debate show “First Take,” recently said on his “Know Mercy” podcast that cuts will occur at ESPN.

Smith admitted for all he knows, he could be on the chopping block, though he doesn’t expect that to be the case.

“Have you all been paying attention to the business landscape? Disney itself announced that over 7,000 employees are going to be let go,” Smith said. “ESPN is under the Disney umbrella. They’re going to have cuts coming.

“Hell, for all I know, I might be one of them. Now, I doubt that. But it’s possible. No one knows.”

Smith, 55, is arguably the network’s most recognized personality — and one of the most expensive. Earning $13 million-plus annually, Smith is ESPN‘s second highest-paid talent behind “Monday Night Football” color commentator Troy Aikman ($18 million).

ESPN, meanwhile, has seen its footprint plummet in recent years. In 2011, 100 million homes had access to the network. That number is down to less than 75 million in 2023.

ESPN Preparing for All Too Familiar Round of Layoffs

Since 2015, the network has endured three major rounds of layoffs.

Most recently in 2021, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro cut 300 jobs, with 200 positions going unfilled. Former president John Skipper laid off roughly 100 network personalities and reporters — most notably former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer and NBA insider Marc Stein in 2017. In addition, 300 employees were let go in 2015. A source told the outlet that the layoffs shouldn’t be as bad as what occurred in 2017.