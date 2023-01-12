Stephen A. Smith Didn’t Agree With Shannon Sharpe’s Absence Following Skip Bayless Tweet About Damar Hamlin

ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith wasn’t a fan of Shannon Sharpe no-showing last Tuesday’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on FS1.

Sharpe opted not to show up in light of his co-host, Skip Bayless, sending out a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on “Monday Night Football.” Speaking with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on a recent episode of his The Volume podcast, Smith said that Sharpe owed it to his audience to be on air after Hamlin’s on-field collapse.

“I can only imagine the kind of position that he found himself in in light of Hamlin’s injury,” Smith said, via Awful Announcing. “That’s your chair. You don’t give it up for nobody. That’s yours. I don’t give a damn if you were in the chair and had nothing to say and you just wanted Skip to talk. You don’t miss sitting in that chair. Because there’s an audience out there that expected to see you.

“But I understood him, like every single NFL player present and former that I’ve spoken to, heart was in the right place, going through a lot.”

Sharpe took exception to the following tweet from Bayless, which he wrote shortly after medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Share Tense Exchange on FS1

Sharpe returned the following day and the two shared a tense exchange off the top of the show. Bayless cut off Sharpe as he began to address his absence.

“Let me finish,” Sharpe said. “I mean, I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting. … You can’t even let me finish my opening monologue.”

Bayless apologized for the tweet, though he said he stood by everything he wrote.

“I apologize for what we’re going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we’re going to try to do the show pretty much as we usually do the show,” Bayless said. “I’ll admit up front that I’m still shook up about what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today.”