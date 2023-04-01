Stephen A Smith Makes Glaring Mistake While Paying Tribute to Jim Nantz on Last Final Four

Well-wishes are rolling in for iconic CBS announcer Jim Nantz as he prepares to call his last Final Four. One tweet came from ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith — but with one glaring mistake.

He misspelled Nantz’s last name.

“Major props and love to the great Jim Nance, who the fellas on @CBSSports is paying tribute to right now,” Smith tweeted. “One of the truly great ones, deciding to step away. Salute to you, sir!”

It’s the thought that counts, right?

Nantz has called the last 32 Final Fours for CBS, but is stepping away at the end of this weekend. Ian Eagle will replace him starting next year, and it’s only fitting that Nantz’s last call takes place in Houston, where he went to college. However, his Houston Cougars fell to Miami in the Sweet Sixteen of the tournament, meaning he won’t get to see his alma mater take the court with a championship on the line.

The first Final Four game gets underway Saturday night between Florida Atlantic — the story of the tournament — and San Diego State. Then, Miami will take on UConn in the nightcap, and the winners will advance to Monday’s national championship from NRG Stadium in Houston.

In fact, Nantz acknowledged the unique nature of this year’s Final Four ahead of the weekend. It’s the first time in NCAA Tournament history none of the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seeds made it to the national semifinals. In Nantz’s eyes, that’s fitting.

“This event is really made for dreamers,” Nantz said. “People that are given a chance to compete. The little guy. And what we have is we have a bunch of dreamers who made their way to Houston. Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, think about it. Miami, never been here before. That’s what gives life to this tournament. It can’t always be the same teams. And this is a great example, all four cases though. UConn has the history of course. They’re all four coming here bonded as much as I’ve seen any teams in my career. There’s a closeness that got ’em here.”

Even though he won’t be calling the Final Four anymore, Nantz isn’t stepping away from the microphone for good. He’ll still be part of a tradition unlike any other as the lead voice of The Masters. After Monday’s title game, he’ll head to Augusta National for the tournament next weekend as his packed schedule rolls on.