Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world.

Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.

Many have hoped for a reunion in the coming years. Well, Smith has squashed that hope — at least for now. Joining Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, the face of ESPN made his stance clear on a potential get-back with Bayless.

“I will always miss Skip, Skip is my guy. I love him. Don’t always agree with him,” stated Smith. “We’ve gone our separate ways. He’s doing what he’s doing, I’m doing what I’m doing.

“I’ll never root against him. I’ll always be grateful to him for what he has done for my career.”

However, while Smith is more than grateful for Bayless’ influence, he’s not looking towards the past as he examines his future.

“At this stage and point in my life, I’m happier without him,” Smith added. “I’m not going back. That’s not what I want anymore. But it has nothing to do with a debate show. It’s that I have other aspirations.

“I’ve been named the executive producer of First Take. I have my own production company. I have my own podcast. I’ve got a lot of aspirations. I want to do late night television one day. Potentially succeed Jimmy Kimmel.”

Stephen A. Smith on one final debate with Skip Bayless: ‘I’d welcome that’

Still, one final debate could entice Stephen A. Smith, mostly due to the chance to out-debate Skip Bayless one more time.

“If you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I’d welcome that any day of the week just to pay homage for what he’s done for me,” Smith explained. “And to beat him again.

“I’ve always beaten him. He never beat me in a debate.”

Hopefully it’ll be put to the test one day. Heck, put it on pay-per view. We’d watch.

All in all, it’s evident both Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless still have a mutual respect and admiration. One day they’ll share the debate desk again.