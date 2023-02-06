Stephen A. Smith Says He Almost Pooped His Pants Before Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen A. Smith has made it known that he’d love to be the successor to Jimmy Kimmel. Still, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t nervous as he’s ever been when he filled in for the latter two years ago.

Smith has been promoting his new book over the last couple of weeks, so there’s been a number of stories coming to light. Questions about his rise to stardom, a reunion with former partner Skip Bayless and of course the Dallas Cowboys have been prevalent. However, a story Smith shared about almost pooping his pants before filling in for Kimmel may be the best nugget.

Joining Adam Carolla’s podcast, Smith explained that while it was an amazing opportunity, he’s lucky he didn’t embarrass himself in grand fashion.

“My dumb ass didn’t realize that, wait a minute, ‘there’s about a 15-18 minute monologue that I’ve got to do. And I gotta be funny!’ I’m telling you right now, I’ve been in TV for over 20 years. I have never been this scared in my life People get nervous and they’re sweating, people get nervous and they have to get a drink. Me, I have to go to the toilet,” Smith said, explaining the wild moment. “And sometimes it’s just once. This show, in the last hour (leading up to the show), I went to the toilet five times.

“I was so scared, that I thought that I was going to shit myself when I went out on stage. I was that petrified.”

Stephen A. Smith on filling in for Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I was just ready’

Luckily, Smith was able to keep it under control, as he explained when the lights came on, he locked in.

“It wasn’t until they opened the curtains and they said, ‘Stephen A. Smith.’ I don’t know what happened to me, but the lights came on, and I was just ready,” he recalled. “And I didn’t trip over any script, I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t stumble,” added Smith.

Alas, the First Take host did a wonderful job, and threw himself into the ring for whenever Jimmy Kimmel decides to hang it up. Until then, we can enjoy Stephen A. Smith in all his glory on ESPN.