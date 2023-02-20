Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Has Ruined the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Although LeBron James has never taken part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith believes the Los Angeles Lakers forward is to blame for the fall of the once must-see event.

On the heels of this year’s Slam Dunk Contest, in which newly-signed Philadelphia 76er Mac McClung took home first prize among a cast of unknowns, Smith said that James has “ruined” the event.

“We don’t say it enough,” Smith said on ‘First Take’ Monday. “We’ve applauded LeBron James as the four-time champion, the four-time league MVP, 10 trips to the NBA Finals. I’ve got him on my Mt. Rushmore, No. 2 all-time. Incredible ambassador for the game of basketball. Incredible role model. Now the all-time leading scorer. All the superlatives we throw out there about LeBron James — absolutely well-deserved. I revere this man, we will miss him when he’s gone.

“But there is one blemish that should be on LeBron James’ career — he has ruined the Slam Dunk Contest. He is personally responsible.”

James, 38, ranks among the greatest in-game dunkers in league history, but has spurned the contest on multiple occasions throughout his career. The closest James came to participating was in 2010, when he announced the year prior he would enter. He later backed out and in 2014, said he just didn’t want to do it.

Smith takes exception to James’ unwillingness to compete, citing NBA legends such as Julius Erving, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as stars who have competed in the Slam Dunk Contest.

“LeBron ignored that obligation, he said, ‘no, I’m not doing it,'” Smith said. “Since he made that decision, we’ve seen year after year after year, the dissipation of stars participating in the Slam Dunk Contest… It’s because of him that others felt it was OK to follow, and that’s why the Slam Dunk Contest is not what it used to be.”

