Many have said that Stephen A Smith would make for a great heel manager in WWE, a la Bobby “The Brain” Heenan in the 1980s.

Smith agrees, and is chomping at the bit to get an opportunity to perform in the near future. The ESPN “First Take” analyst, who attended WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, last weekend, said he came away from the event with one big takeaway.

I left Wrestlemania last weekend knowing one thing…I’d like to be in the ring…as a manager.



Maybe in Dallas…with a cowboy hat on pic.twitter.com/mf1eneTFsa — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 7, 2023

“I left WrestleMania last weekend knowing one thing…I’d like to be in the ring…as a manager. Maybe in Dallas…with a cowboy hat on,” Smith tweeted Friday.

Smith was on hand to see Snoop Dogg pin The Miz after a People’s Elbow, and felt inspired to get in the ring. Smith emphasized it would be to manage, rather than take a bump or two.

“And by the way, I wasn’t joking about my participation in it. If Snoop Dogg can get in the ring, I can too. But I ain’t fighting nobody,” Smith said, via Awful Announcing. “I want to be a bad guy manager… I’d be a villain, I ain’t gonna lie, and I’d love it,” he said with great enthusiasm.

“Could you imagine if I had walked out there with a cowboy hat on as a bad guy manager in Dallas, Texas? Me? In Dallas? Cause you know how I feel about them damn Cowboy fans. Could you imagine? That would’ve been spectacular, I’ll admit.”

Will Stephen A. Smith Show Up at Next Year’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia?

Unfortunately for Smith, he’s a year late to the party. WrestleMania 38 took place in April 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, without him. Next year, however, would be a fitting location for Smith to make his WWE debut. The 40th installment of the “Showcase of the Immortals” is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Smith, 55, got his start in journalism in the “City of Brotherly Love” in 1994.

Perhaps Smith could get involved in an angle with “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. Known as one of professional wrestling’s diamonds on the mic, Heyman took shots at Smith this past December.

“Not in my league,” Heyman wrote on Twitter. “He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of OBscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”

Smith responded, saying he’d take Heyman’s job if he wasn’t so busy.

“What? What did you say @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity!” Smith tweeted. “You’re lucky I’m busy otherwise I’d have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should like like in the WWE.”