Stephen Curry’s Game-Worn NBA Finals Jersey Sells For Over $200K In Auction

Let’s pretend an extra $200,000 sits in your bank account. Are you getting involved in a bidding war for a game-worn NBA jersey? That’s what it takes for a chance to own Stephen Curry’s game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

ABC News reports that Curry’s Game 1 jersey from the NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics sold at the hefty price tag of $203,330. The jersey is part of history, as the sharp-shooting NBA superstar splashed home six three-pointers in the opening quarter of Game 1 – an NBA Finals record.

Curry finished the quarter with 21 points and ended the game with 34. Ironically, the Warriors lost Game 1 of the series at home 120-108 to the Celtics.

The new owner of the jersey won a 101-bid war on NBA Auctions, per ABC News.

Golden State defeated Boston 4-2 in a six-game series. Curry claimed his first NBA Finals MVP honor and scored 34 points in the Warriors’ closeout game in Boston. It was the franchise’s fourth title since 2015.

Stephen Curry’s Value is Skyrocketing

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly on his way to the Hall of Fame when his NBA career comes to an end. Everyone is trying to get a piece of history before the elite shooter steps off the court.

The $200,000 price tag for the Game 1 NBA Finals jersey isn’t even close to the most expensive piece of memorabilia attached to the superstar. It’s not even the priciest jersey. Curry’s game-worn jersey from the 2016 NBA Finals sold for $343,200 with buyer’s premium.

According to ABC News, a “1-of-1 2009 Panini Absolute Memorabilia Signature Materials autographed Logoman Curry rookie card sold for $492,000 with buyer’s premium.” A 2009 Playoff National Treasures Curry Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) sold for $720,000.

So, if you’re looking to get involved in the bidding war over NBA memorabilia, you better have plenty of extra cash. Collecting superstar merchandise doesn’t come cheap.

Need more evidence? In June, a Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey from his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers sold for nearly $3 million. In 2021, one of his rookie jerseys sold for $3.69 million.

On second thought, you’ll probably need more than $200,000 to start bidding in these NBA memorabilia auctions.