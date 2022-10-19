Stephen Curry Shares Message for Brittney Griner During Speech on NBA Opening Night

Tonight is opening night in the NBA and the ring ceremony for the Warriors. Steph Curry wished a happy birthday to Brittney Griner. While Golden State and the rest of the league celebrate on this big night, Curry used his time with the microphone to address the ongoing situation with Griner.

It has been a long time since Brittney Griner was arrested and jailed in Russia. Since then, there has been an outcry from fans in and outside of the basketball world, asking for her to be released. Curry and the rest of the Warriors are celebrating tonight. But, they took the time to address this very serious issue.

Here is Steph Curry wishing Brittney Griner a happy birthday. The crowd responded positively as the rest of the team look on with straight faces during the serious moment.

Of course, it wasn’t just a simple birthday message. Steph Curry acknowledged Brittney Griner’s imprisonment.

“We are going to continue to let her name be known and we pray… it’s 243 days that she’s been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia, we hope that she comes home soon and everybody’s doing their part to get her home,” he said.

Tonight, the Warriors take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. This is a highly anticipated matchup between the new-look Lakers and the reigning champions. However, there is a bit of a cloud hanging over the festivities with the reminder that Griner is still being held in prison.

It is a real shame that Brittney Griner had to celebrate her 32nd birthday in prison and not safe at home.

Brittney Griner’s Birthday in Russian Prison

Today, Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle posted for the WNBA star’s birthday. This has to be so hard for Griner’s family as they continue to hope for her release any day now. On her Instagram, Cherelle shared a message about her wife.

“Today marks eight months without my person! I could never forget you, and will not rest until you’re home. You should be home. It’s time to bring BG home!!” her post read.

Brittney Griner has been held in Russia since February 17th. The WNBA star was charged with smuggling drugs into the country when hash oil was found in her luggage. Griner did not have any intention of breaking Russian laws and was traveling for basketball reasons. She was given a nine-year prison sentence.

President Joe Biden and others have been to get Brittney Griner back to the United States. Biden said that he would like to meet with Vladimir Putin about the Griner Situation.