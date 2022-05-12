Stephen Curry, Warriors Get Taste of Own Medicine in Blowout Playoffs Loss

Stephen Curry messed up. It’s as simple as that. Oftentimes when athletes talk trash about another team or player, it comes back to bite them. That’s exactly what happened to Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

With Golden State taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs’ Western Conference Semifinals and needing just one win to advance to the conference finals, the Warriors instead got waxed. Like, badly. A big reason for that is probably because Curry – the Warriors’ superstar guard – said that he and his team were going to “whoop that trick” when asked pregame how they were going to close out the series.

Curry and the Warriors didn’t just lose – they got ran off the court in a humiliating 134-95 thumping. To make matters worse, Memphis was able to record the 39-point victory without the services of standout guard Ja Morant, who is out with a bone bruise. That’s embarrassing on Golden State’s part.

In terms of the “whoop that trick” comment that Curry decided to make, he was forced to deal with the repercussions. As the Warriors and Grizzlies were in the latter part of the game and currently in a timeout, Memphis’ sound people decided to have some fun by playing the song “Whoop That Trick” by Djay. As the song played over the FedExForum speakers, a reporter captured Curry and teammate Draymond Green smiling and having some fun with it.

Steph Curry watching the PA play ‘Whoop that Trick’. Draymond Green enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/R2TP1AFnHT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2022

Well done, Grizzlies. Well done.

Warriors Take 3-2 Series Lead Back to California

After falling apart on Wednesday in Memphis, Golden State is now returning home for Game 6 on Friday night. Set for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, the Warriors will have a chance to close the series on their home court.

Will they be able to do it? Will Stephen Curry decide not to make a wild comment before then? We shall see.