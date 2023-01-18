Stetson Bennett Demolishes Reporter Who Criticized His Parade Demeanor

Stetson Bennett is not going to take the heat anymore. An Atlanta radio host tried to put the two-time national championship-winning quarterback on blast for his behavior during a parade in Athens, but Bennett shut that down pretty quickly.

Steak Shapiro, a radio host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, criticized Bennett for being on his phone throughout Georgia’s championship parade on Saturday. He said the QB needed to “show some graciousness and appreciation to the fans that were sitting in the stadium.”

Bennett didn’t allow that to stand, firing back at the radio host.

“cell…?? phone…?? I’m afraid I’m too old to understand the latest technology,” Bennett said in a tweet.

Full article here- (and I am sorry to the fans who felt unappreciated, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I was just playing some tunes) pic.twitter.com/FmnOcWx0kn — Stetson F. Bennett IV (@StetsonIv) January 18, 2023

Bennett then clarified that he wasn’t attempting to be disrespectful. Instead, he was playing some music while going through the parade.

For as much grief as Bennett caught during his career in Athens, could anyone actually blame him if he threw a little shade at the fanbase? He made it clear that wasn’t the case during the parade, but it wouldn’t have been unwarranted.

Bennett threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship. He also rushed for 39 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Stetson Bennett Hops Behind the Raising Cane’s Counter

A few days after leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, Stetson Bennett hopped behind the cash register at Raising Cane’s. He took orders from hungry UGA fans and students.

Bennett’s presence at the fast-food chain was part of an NIL deal. He also did the same thing after last year’s national championship game.

“Round 2 as cashier going great,” Raising Cane’s said in a tweet. “At this point he’s a professional.”

It was pretty cool to see so many fans get the chance to meet — and give a food order to — Bennett after such a masterful performance in the title game.