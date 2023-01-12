Stetson Bennett Works at Raising Cane’s for a Day After Winning Second National Championship

Monday night, Stetson Bennett rang up TCU’s defense for 65 points in Georgia’s blowout win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Thursday, he rung up hungry customers at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Athens.

Just days after leading the Bulldogs to a second-consecutive national championship, Bennett hopped behind the cash register at Raising Cane’s. It’s part of an NIL deal for the UGA quarterback.

Bennett also helped out at the fast-food chain after last year’s title run. He’s obviously doing a pretty good job.

“Round 2 as cashier going great,” Raising Cane’s said in a tweet. “At this point he’s a professional.”

Round 2 as cashier going great! At this point he’s a professional 👏👏 @StetsonIv pic.twitter.com/GkOCTDo29C — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) January 12, 2023

Bennett put together an epic performance on Monday night to cap his college career at Georgia. The super-senior completed 18-of-25 passes for 304 yards, rushed for 39 yards on three carries and accounted for six total touchdowns.

Let’s be honest, he’s probably not as good at ringing up customers as he is at throwing the pigskin. But it still served as a cool opportunity for UGA students to meet the quarterback who led the program to back-to-back titles.

Chaos in Athens After Another Title Run

You don’t have to urge college students to have a good time. And, in Athens on Monday night, the scene was hopping after Georgia secured its second-consecutive title.

After Monday’s dominant performance against TCU, students and fans in Athens celebrated in wild fashion. That included starting fires, smashing televisions and climbing lightpoles.

Those are just some of the things that unfolded amongst the fans following the game. It created quite the scene, which you can see here.

But, hey, why not celebrate the big win in style? After all, Georgia had to wait 40 years in between national championships. You never know how long it’ll be until you bring another trophy back to your college town.

So, enjoy it! Even if it means raising a little hell.