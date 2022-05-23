Steve Spurrier Takes Nick Saban’s Side in Feud with Jimbo Fisher over NIL Comments

“Did Nick Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

Legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier had an exclusive interview with DawgNation.com over the weekend and weighed in on the feud between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what Fisher was mad about,” Spurrier said.

Last Wednesday at an Alabama Athletics event in Birmingham, Saban was quoted as saying that Fisher and his Aggies “bought every player on their team” in recruiting this past year while the Crimson Tide “didn’t buy one player.”

Saban: We were 2nd in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it https://t.co/uwEcLQa2u4 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Fisher held a press conference promptly on Thursday morning and went off in response to Saban’s comments, strongly defending his own program while calling out his foe for his claims.

“I’m not defending anybody, I’m just giving the truth. I have nothing to hide and this program has nothing to hide. It would be interesting if everybody could say that,” Fisher said. “Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal, you may find out about the guy a lot of things you don’t wanna know.”

The ‘Head Ball Coach’ Chimes In

Spurrier – who seemingly does not have a dog in the fight either way – has officially taken Saban’s side in the discussion.

“Since Fisher beat Saban last year, I guess he can talk now,” Spurrier said. “He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

Fisher actually does have a respectable 34-14 overall record – albeit a 21-12 SEC mark – with the Aggies since he took over as the head coach prior to the 2018 campaign. That includes three bowl wins in four years and a No. 4 finish in the national rankings in 2020.

But still, Spurrier is right and Fisher has not yet put it all together for an SEC West title and spot in the league’s championship game. Is that time coming? Maybe. In fact, most think it is because of Texas A&M’s top spot in the 2022 On3 Sports recruiting rankings – which originally led to Saban’s comments against Fisher.

JIMBO FISHER OFFFF THE TOP ROPE pic.twitter.com/yVN6HobqkQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 19, 2022

Spurrier is the most recent SEC East coach to defeat Saban in a regular-season game, as South Carolina defeated Alabama all the way back in 2010 by a score of 35-21. On the other side, Fisher’s Floria State team beat Spurrier’s Gamecocks by a score of 26-17 in the 2010 Peach Bowl in their only ever meeting.