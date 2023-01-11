Subject of Famous Meme Now College Football Player, Signs NIL Deal with Popeyes

The beauty that is NIL continues to show itself with Popeyes latest signing. He was once a kid and the subject of a meme and now, it’s come full circle. Dieunerst Collin isn’t the little kid that we saw standing in the yellow shirt looking uncertain. He’s all grown up and playing college football now.

It turns out, Collin plays for Lake Erie College, a D-II program in Ohio. That Popeyes chicken must have been the secret to building his 6’1″ 330lb size. That’s an offensive lineman that has to be one of the biggest in Division II.

Whoever got this deal put together is a genius. Whatever their job is, they deserve a raise. A popeyes NIL deal, who would have thought?

BREAKING: Popeyes has signed Dieunerst Collin — "The Popeyes meme kid" — to an NIL deal.



Collin is now a freshman offensive lineman at D-II Lake Erie College. pic.twitter.com/xC7UmuJLvY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 11, 2023

In this new age of college sports, it is fun to see what deals athletes come up with. There have been some interesting choices to say the east. Brands have reached out to kids with fun and interesting names, those in their local area, and some that just have great personalities.

However, none of those NIL deals have the history behind them like this Popeyes deal. Pairing up with Collin is a no-brainer. Even though he’s at a D-II school, you gotta do something with him. Besides, he could be a pretty talented player.

This might shine a light on Lake Erie’s program…or at least keep the team full on chicken tenders and biscuits.

Popeyes NIL Deal Reminds Us Why NIL Rules

Coaches and fans can complain about the NIL era if they want. You can say that it is ruining the sport, making athletes spoiled, or whatever else folks say. But how can you see this Popeyes NIL deal and not think that it is a good and at the very least, funny thing?

Let’s not forget all of the great things that NIL has done so far. It has given athletes more resources. Then they have been able to take those resources and use them for good. Either helping their family out with extra money or donating to charity.

Michigan’s Blake Corum was able to donate tons of Thanksgiving turkeys this past year. An Indiana player was able to pay his sister’s student loan debts.

Now, we have Dieunerst Collin and Popeyes. I can’t wait to see how the Storm performs next season.