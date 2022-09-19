Sunday Night Football: Bears Fans Can’t Stand Cris Collinsworth Swooning Over Aaron Rodgers

Chicago Bears fans might hit the mute button while watching Sunday Night Football. Several seem to take exception with NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth’s constant praise of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Bears traveled to Green Bay on Sunday night for a divisional matchup in Week 2. Just a quarter into the game, Chicago fans voiced their displeasure with Collinsworth swooning over the four-time NFL MVP.

Here are just some of the reactions from Bears fans early in the Sunday Night Football broadcast:

Why cant someone love me as much as Cris Collinsworth loves Aaron Rodgers — Matt Newton (@mattnewts) September 19, 2022

Aaron Rodgers – throws the ball at a receivers ankles



Cris Collinsworth – “these are the type of communication issues Aaron Rodgers faces with these piece of shit young receivers” — Reggie Dunlop (@DannyFlashes) September 19, 2022

Cris Collinsworth loves Aaron Rodgers more than most people love their kids. — kyla (@kylaer_) September 19, 2022

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too. There are plenty of other comments on Twitter that are a little too graphic to make the cut. Trust us, though, they’re out there.

Part of Chicago’s disdain for Rodgers — and Collinsworth’s praise of the quarterback — probably comes because of his success. He’s an impressive 23-5 all-time against the Bears during his career in the NFL.

You can probably understand why Chicago doesn’t need to hear why Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the league play after play.

Did SNF Put a Stop to Cris Collinsworth’s Slide In?

Cris Collinsworth’s swooning over Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only thing that caught fans’ attention on Sunday Night Football. It appears the analyst’s patented “slide in” has gone by the wayside.

Everyone tuning in to NBC on Sunday night for the Bears-Packers game noticed that Collinsworth doesn’t appear to be sliding in to join Mike Tirico during the show’s introductory moments. It used to be a constant when Collinsworth worked with Al Michaels — who moved to Amazon Prime Video‘s Thursday Night Football coverage.

Fans weren’t happy about that, either:

After three games it's clear: the Collinsworth slide is no more on SNF. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 19, 2022

They’ve retired the Collinsworth Slide on #SNF, is life worth living anymore? pic.twitter.com/w4vKpOlLWq — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) September 19, 2022

absolutely devastated at the lack of Collinsworth Slide tonight — Jon Wonson (@JonWonson) September 19, 2022

What have we learned with Sunday Night Football in Week 2? Apparently, fans are unhappy with basically everything Collinsworth is doing right now.

Maybe if there’s a loud enough outcry, he’ll bring back the slide.