‘Sunday Night Football’ Ditches Rams-Chargers, Plans to Broadcast Steelers-Ravens Matchup

The NFL’s flex scheduling strikes again. Plans to broadcast the battle of Los Angeles between the Rams and Chargers next Sunday night have been ditched. Instead, the primetime broadcast on will instead be the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. According to the Deadline, the reason for the switch is that the new Sunday Night Football game has greater playoff implications.

The NFL’s flex schedule allows the league to rearrange kickoff times to ensure the best possible matchups receive primetime television coverage. Sunday Night Football is the most watched live football broadcast in the league. However, apparently, there is one team that will never be flexed out of the Sunday Night timeslot. The Dallas Cowboys apparently have such a big television presence, they are unlikely to ever be flexed out of primetime. Recently, the matchups for Sunday Night Football were also recently flexed and rescheduled for both Week 14 and Week 15.

The Chargers have already been flexed into the Sunday night slot twice this year. That means the playoff-worthy team has still received their fair share of time on the NFL’s biggest stage. One of those matchups drummed up some controversy though, as a ridiculous roughing-the-passer call made many NFL fans furious.

The Rams and Chargers split the L.A. television market. That means that switching the matchup for next Sunday will hopefully generate bigger ratings for NBC. The Chargers are currently 8-6. If they beat the Indianapolis Colts this week on Monday Night Football, they will clinch a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Rams are just 5-10 and despite blowing out the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, they have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Rams-Chargers game will now kick off at 4:25 ET and be broadcast on CBS.

The Baltimore Ravens have a 10-5 record, and though they currently trail the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North, they have clinched at least a wild card spot in the postseason. At 7-8, the Steeler’s playoffs hopes are still alive but they’ll need to win the big matchup on next Sunday night.