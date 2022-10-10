Sunday Night Football Fans React to Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker’s Legendary Celebration

Justin Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL today, if not the entire history of the league. And he knows it.

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in league history (91.2%), is once again having a stellar season. Those watching the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on “Sunday Night Football” were reminded again of his brilliant talents. Midway through the third quarter with the game knotted at 10, Tucker stepped up to attempt a 58-yard field goal.

No need to stress, Ravens fans. Tucker — because, of course, he did — nailed it right through the uprights. The broadcast noted that it would’ve been good from 61.

A celebration that would make Michael Jordan proud. Quite simply, GOAT moves.

“Justin Tucker is simultaneously the greatest kicker of all time and the most entertaining kicker of all time,” Rodger Sherman of The Ringer tweeted. “He pimps his makes, looks stunned when he misses (same, to be fair) and even got that record-setting game-winner to pop up off the crossbar for drama. He does this for us.”

“Justin Tucker turns to the crowd and says “my people” this man knows we ADORE him,” a Twitter user wrote. “He’s so damn funny. A level of humor all his own.”

Justin Tucker Headed for Canton When it’s All Said and Done

Kickers don’t typically find themselves enshrined in Canton — home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There are just four kickers in the Hall, with only two having played kicker their entire career (Morten Anderson, Jan Stenerud).

Tucker is arguably more deserving than any kicker that’s come before him — in fact, that’s likely a popular opinion.

“Not sure if many NFL players have been more deserving of first ballot Hall of Famer status than Justin Tucker,” college football writer Steve Helwick tweeted. “Far and away the best at his position.”