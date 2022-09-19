‘Sunday Night Football’ Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Wild Aaron Rodgers Graphic

At this point, it’s undeniable that Aaron Rodgers, does in fact, own the Chicago Bears. With the Green Bay Packers defeating their division rivals 27-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, the quarterback improved to 24-5 all-time against the Monsters of the Midway.

Green Bay’s 17-point win over Chicago wasn’t the main talking point from Sunday night, though. Instead, a graphic during NBC’s broadcast of the NFL game spurred conversation across social media.

The Sunday Night Football production team constructed an image of Rodgers holding Chicago’s Cloud Gate, (also known as “The Bean”) while demonstrating his dominance over the Bears. It’s one of the funnier troll jobs we’ve seen from a network.

NBC wild for having Aaron Rodgers hold a bean 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dFcUMwAwkU — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) September 19, 2022

The image of Rodgers holding one of the city’s iconic landmarks (is that what you’d consider it?) nearly distracts viewers from the quarterback’s performance against Chicago over the last four games. He’s thrown 14 touchdown passes with no interceptions and maintained a 141.5 QB rating.

Impressive stuff.

Last season at Soldier Field, Rodgers famously shouted “I still own you!” at the Chicago crowd after a touchdown run. He’s expressed no regrets about that.

Rodgers put together another impressive performance in Sunday night’s 27-10 victory. He completed 19-of-25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Bears Fans Got Tired of the Aaron Rodgers Love-Fest

Ask Chicago Bears fans and they’ll admit that Aaron Rodgers has had the team’s number throughout his career. But they’re also tired of hearing about how great the four-time league MVP is from NBC’s Sunday Night Football crew.

Mostly, Bears fans got fed up with Cris Collinsworth swooning over the 38-year-old quarterback.

Apparently, fans believe Collinsworth shows a little too much praise for Rodgers during NBC’s coverage of Packers games. They voiced their anger through social media all throughout Sunday night’s contest.

“Why can’t someone love me as much as Cris Collinsworth loves Aaron Rodgers,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Cris Collinsworth loves Aaron Rodgers more than most people love their kids,” another said.

Bottom line? after hearing Collinsworth’s constant praise of Rodgers and seeing the graphic from NBC, Bears fans were happy to see the Sunday Night Football broadcast come to an end. They were probably happy to get a break from watching Chicago’s offense, too.