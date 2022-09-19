‘Sunday Night Football’ TV Ratings Revealed for Packers Beatdown on the Bears

Week 2 of NBC‘s “Sunday Night Football” featured two of the most storied rivals in NFL history in the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

And outside the fanbases of the two teams, not too many people cared to tune in. At least when compared to the monster rating for Week 1’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. The Packers’ 27-10 victory over the Bears garnered 15 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating, per TVLine.

That’s considerably down from last week, when the Buccaneers and Cowboys had an average of 23.3 million watching and delivered a 12.3 rating. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win was the most-watched Week 1 of “Sunday Night Football” since the Cowboys-New York Giants in 2017 (24.37 million).

Those who did watch were treated to an old-school performance from the Packers. The Bears’ offense had no answer for Green Bay’s defense, generating just 228 total yards. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields was quiet after the first series, in which he took one in himself for six. Fields finished 7-of-11 passing for 70 yards with an interception and was sacked three times.

The Packers, meanwhile, rebounded following a 23-7 Week 1 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. They were led not by quarterback Aaron Rodgers on this night, but rather running back Aaron Jones. Jones had 170 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

Jones received fewer touches out of the backfield than AJ Dillon. That’s fine with Jones as Green Bay said leading up to the game they wanted to get both more involved in the offense.

“I was really looking forward to it,” Jones said after the game. “Coach [Matt LaFleur] came out and said it: ‘We’re going to get you and AJ the ball more — get you guys more involved. That just naturally put a smile on my face, and I know I had to show up when my number was called. That just pushes me that much harder.”