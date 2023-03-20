Suspended NBA Star Ja Morant Could Lose $39 Million Following Strip Club Incident

Ja Morant’s nightclub incident earlier this month was already costly enough. It was an awful look for the young star of the Memphis Grizzlies that has led to him missing several games and to him needing to go to rehab. Now, it could take a serious hit on Morant’s pockets.

Ja Morant signed a max rookie extension last summer that’s good $193 million over the course of five years. However, that total could rise depending on if he were to meet certain qualifications.

Amongst those qualifications are things like winning the league’s MVP award or making a pair of All-NBA Team appearances. With one already under his belt in 2021-2022, that appeared to be Morant’s easiest route to turn that $193 million into $233.

However, Ja Morant’s shenanigans complicate that chance for him.

For one, it’s already difficult to make those teams to begin with. With so many top guards in the NBA and only six spots to split amongst them, it is always an exclusive club to try and earn your way on to.

For two, some voters may not elect to vote for Morant now due to this issue. His numbers and team record will more than qualify for consideration but, compared to other candidates, they may elect to go to with less controversial candidates.

Finally, though, is a concern about how many games he has played this season. At this point, Ja Morant has played in just 53 games. Memphis only has 12 games left in their regular season ahead of the playoffs. With time winding down in this season and before votes are cast, Morant might not even get a chance to make any more of a case to make an All-NBA team.

Again, Ja Morant’s choices were already costly to begin with. They actually could have been more so had things taken a turn for the worst or had he not seeked out help. From a monetary standpoint, though, this could hit him right where most athletes are actually hurt most – his wallet.

Ja Morant Discusses Strip Club Incident in Sit Down with ESPN

Last week, Ja Morant made the rounds and interviewed with various media outlets while trying hard to share the message that he is sorry for the nightclub gun video.

As part of his discussion with Jalen Rose at ESPN, Rose asked Morant to clarify whose gun he was holding in the video. In his answer, Morant explained the gun wasn’t his but made sure to emphasize that that didn’t matter considering his behavior was wrong either way.

“The gun wasn’t mine,” Morant said. “It’s not who I am, I don’t condone, you know, any type of violence. But I take full responsibility, you know, for my actions. I made a bad mistake. And I can see…you know, the image that I painted over myself, you know, with my recent mistakes. But, you know, in the future? I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, you know? What I’m about and change this narrative.”