Swimmer Disqualified Due to American Flag on Swim Cap

A high school swimmer was disqualified from competition because his American flag on his swim cap was outside of regulations. During a swim meet, a student from Morristown High School in New Jersey had his swim cap measured after a 200-meter Free Relay event at the request of the opposing school’s coach.

The coach believed that the American flag on his cap was too large by standards set in the rules. The flag was found to be two-tenths of an inch too large, and the team was disqualified as a result. The school and parents were upset with the ruling as it stemmed from a harmless American flag logo.

Swimmer disqualified for American flag size

The situation left plenty of people upset, as the rule appeared to be enforced without considering the spirit. Adding to the frustrations, the swimmer’s father shared a summary of events on his Twitter account. According to his father, the high schooler wears a cap bearing the American flag to honor his late grandfather who died during the tragedy of September 11th.

However, rules for flag size on a swimmer’s cap are very specific in the rule book.

“One American flag, not to exceed 2 inches by 3 inches, may be worn or occupy space on each item of uniform apparel. By state association adoption, to allow for special occasions, commemorative or memorial patches, not to exceed 4 square inches, may be worn on the uniform without compromising its integrity,” reads The National Federation of State High School Associations Swimming and Diving rule book.

Some believe that the opposing coach did what he felt was necessary to help his team win the competition. Meanwhile, calling out a player for their American flag definitely left an impression on people in the other direction.

The ruling itself appeared to be a fair one by the rule book. The rule is likely designed to prevent people from taking advantage and wearing logos that are distracting. Despite this, it’s unlikely that the American flag was giving anyone an unfair advantage in the race.