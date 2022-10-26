Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Reveals ‘Next’ Great Quarterback

Although he has been the “it” quarterback for nearly two decades, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady reveals who he thinks will be the “next” great quarterback.

Outkick reports that as he is preparing for the upcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Baltimore Ravens matchup on Thursday (October 27th), Tom Brady stated that he believes Lamar Jackson has that star quarterback power. “I just think very highly of him. I think he’s got a great future.”

Jackson also said that he is flattered by Tom Brady’s remarks. “From a Hall of Fame quarterback – like I said, the ‘G.O.A.T’ – of course. It means a lot. But I would say, hopefully, I’m next to win the Super Bowl. He’s got seven of them, so hopefully, that’s what I’m next to – that’s what I’m hoping.”

Tom Brady previously shared a photo of him and Jackson in 2019 and wrote “[You’re] next” with a heart emoji. This was the day after the long-time NFL player announced his retirement. “He’s an amazing player and he challenges defense,” Brady said this week. “He has a really unique skill set. His ability to improvise, make plays with his legs, extending plays. And they do a good job with that offense.”

Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have only faced off once and that was in 2019. At that time, the Ravens ended up beating Brady’s former team, New England Patriots, 37-20. Speaking about going against Brady, Jackson stated, “I don’t play against Tom Brady. But he’s the ‘G.O.A.T.’ [greatest of all time], man. I’m always playing against the defense, not the quarterback, so I’m going into every game the same way, the same mentality. I just want to go out there and do what I’m supposed to do to win.”

Tom Brady Said He Has ‘Never Quit Anything’ While Responding to Midseason Retirement Rumors

Meanwhile, during his Sirius XM Show Let’s Go! Tom Brady addressed the rumor that he’s planning to retire from the NFL midseason.

“I said last week thatcher’s no immediate retirement in my future,” Tom Brady explained. “There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that. I made a commitment to this team, and I love this team, and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing, and I’ve never quit on anything in my life.”

Tom Brady continued to say that he just wants to keep fighting as hard as he can during this season. “And I’m always trying to do better. I’m always trying to work hard, and I’m always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me, and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them.”