tampa-bay-buccaneers-running-back-leonard-fournette-reportedly-threw-punches-in-fight-with-titans

Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams.

According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.

#Titans not impressed with the fight to end the day: pic.twitter.com/LCMJaIdHOB — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 18, 2022

“I think we should be able to not do dumb sh** that hurts the team,” Vrabel said. “I would say that that’s an example of that. You guys are all writing about what that is — that’s what that would be.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was less candid than Vrabel — as you’d expect — but called it “unfortunate.”

Video: Bucs coach Todd Bowles says a fight between his team and the Titans was unfortunate, but otherwise they enjoyed the joint practices in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/VWdOqhHaep — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2022

“It’s unfortunate,” Bowles said. “We got some good work against these guys. They have a good team, we feel like we have a good team and there’s no need for that.”

The two teams conducted joint practices last season, with a brawl ensuing involving then Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown. Brown ripped off the helmet of Titans cornerback Chris Jackson and began throwing punches. He was thrown out of practice after the altercation.

Ironically enough, Fournette called Brown “the heavyweight champ” in an Instagram video after the incident took place.

Buccaneers and Titans Brawl the Latest of Many During Joint Practices

Thursday’s brawl was not an isolated incident. This has been a common theme — as it is every training camp season — around the league. The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots notably haven’t been able to finish a single practice without some sort of scuffle occurring.

Wednesday’s brawl resulted in a fan being injured and involved Carolina’s star tailback, Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey was knocked to the ground while out of bounds by Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. McCaffrey responded by spiking the ball at Wise Jr.’s feet, who landed on the fan.

The Patriots and Panthers can’t stop going at it pic.twitter.com/fv43omMTTQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 17, 2022

“I’d love to be talking about two-minute [drills] right now and Sam [Darnold] scrambling and making an excellent throw,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said after practice. “There’s a lot of football things that matter way more to me, but distractions affect you and that’s what we can’t do.”