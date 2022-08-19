Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Comments on Timeline for Tom Brady to Return from Leave

Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to handle “personal things” for a week now. Head coach Todd Bowles gave an update on the 45-year-old quarterback’s return to the team.

Originally, Brady was expected to be excused for around 10 days and come back after Tampa Bay’s second NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 20. That timeline has not changed.

“We’ll see,” Bowles said on Thursday, via ESPN. “We’ll talk about it next week. Not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. … I said sometime after Tennessee – there’s no definitive date for me. But we’ll check on it, we’ll keep in touch and we’ll find out.”

Bowles previously stated that it was not a surprise – Brady’s absence had been essentially planned in advance.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time,” Bowles explained at the time. “He wanted to go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play in the first two games. … And we trust him.”

At this point, we still do not know what “personal things” Brady is dealing with, but there will surely be speculation. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is still expected to return for the Buccaneers’ third tune-up on Saturday, August 27 against the Indianapolis Colts. The team’s regular-season opener is a Sunday Night Football matchup on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady Misses Buccaneers, Titans Brawl in Joint Practice

Maybe Tom Brady is grateful he is on leave, considering his Tampa Bay teammates got into a tussle with the Tennessee Titans. During Thursday’s joint practice, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw punches at Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which sparked a brief fight.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bowles said of the incident. “We got some good work against these guys. They have a good team, we feel like we have a good team and there’s no need for that.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. He was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.