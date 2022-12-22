Tampa Bay Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Receives Apology From Reporter Over ‘Cruel and Insensitive’ Incident

Days after the Tampa Bay Bucs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, a reporter issued a public apology to Giovani Bernard after a postgame incident.

In her latest tweet, Tampa Bay Bucs reporter, Jenna Laine, released her lengthy statement apologizing for the locker room exchange. “Didn’t want to post something on here until I 1) apologized to Giovani Bernard first,” Laine explained. “Personally telling him I am SORRY, which I did and 2) Unity I fully understood the missteps I took in postgame Sunday, as I didn’t want this to be some hollow apology lacking sincerity. Obviously I afforded myself a period of grace that Giovani didn’t get to have when asking him to talk postgame. He’s a better person than me. For so many reasons.”

The Tampa Bay Bucs reporter continued to explain what happened between her and Bernard. “The first misstep was posting a video of our interaction with Giovani (‘our’ being myself and two other reporters). My intention wasn’t to make it some ‘gotcha’ moment, but to illustrate how tense things can get in the lock room when a team isn’t meeting its expectations.”

Laine then said, in full transparency, she now sees that there was no benefit to doing the interview. “It captured him in a vulnerable moment,” she said about the Tampa Bay Bucs running back. “The optics of it are all wrong and it didn’t tell the whole story.”

The Tampa Bay Bucs reported that the second misstep she took was her very defensive comments after. “My intent was that these athletes didn’t get to where they are with hand-holding,” she continued. “They’re some of the toughest people on the planet and accountability is part of their daily lives. I realize that it came off as cruel and insensitive. In no way was I attempting to weaponize his injury against him either by pointing it out.”

Tampa Bay Bucs Report Jenna Laine Continues to Apologize For Her Lack of Empathy Towards Giovani Bernard

As she continued her apology, Tampa Bay Bucs reporter Jenna Laine stated that she realized she became something she swore she wasn’t going to be. A reporter that lacked empathy.

“And that’s something that was much needed here,” the reporter stated. “I’ve always nothing more than to humanize people I cover – it’s literally why I do this – and in that moment, I lost touch of it.”

Laine continued to say that she was too caught up in attempting to get the full story from the Tampa Bay Bucs running player as well as meet deadlines and finish her own “stuff” to handle the situation properly. “I didn’t take into consideration what HE needed from me in that moment. So clearly I have some growing to do.”

Although she issued an apology, Laine did keep the video of her interaction with the Tamp Bay Bucs running back up. She declared in that tweet, “Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction. Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game.”