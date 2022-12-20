Teen Suffers Freak Accident Taking Javelin Through the Neck, Horrifying Photos Surface

A teen in India has amazingly survived after a javelin penetrated his neck in a freak accident while at track and field practice.

According to reports, the bizarre moment occurred on Dec. 17 at Agalpur High School in Odisha, India. At the time, the boy, Sadanand Meher, 14, was at practice when a fellow student threw the near-fatal javelin. It struck his neck and pierced the skin. In addition, you could see the other end of the spear sticking out of his neck.

In video footage, viewers can see the student being carried into an ambulance by bystanders and first responders. At the time, the spear was still lodged in his neck. While the injury was horrifying, the boy miraculously survived. According to reports, the boy can walk on his own. In the pictures from the incident, viewers can even see the boy holding onto the javelin while heading to the hospital.

Student amazingly survives horrifying javelin accident, investigators launch probe

Later, the young man was admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital. Once there, doctors successfully removed the javelin from his throat. Amazingly, the boy lived the bizarre accident without any severe, long-term injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear how exactly the incident happened or if there were any school officials on the field at the time. Now, local officials have launched an investigation into the incident to try and understand how this happened.

In a similar yet equally as horrifying incident, in march, a tourist landed in the hospital after a needlefish impaled him in the neck. At the time, he was swimming in Thailand.

At the time, the victim, Noppadol Sringam, was visiting Ao Tan Khu beach. He was reportedly swimming with friends when he was punctured by the needlefish, a native fish with a pointy snout that lives in tropical waters.

It’s still unclear how Sringam became a human shish kebab. However, some marine experts believe the fish species will often jump out of the water— which is how people have been skewered before.

After the incident, Sringam yelled out for help. Luckily, a bystander was there to help him get out of the water. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Once doctors examined him, they determined the injury was highly unusual. According to local politician Suchart Jitmungmanotham, the fish species are rarely seen in that area.

Regardless, Jitmungmanotham later urged beach-goers to use caution while swimming at the beach. He also said he would put in place extra officers as a precaution.

Although attacks from needlefish are rare, they’ve been known to injure people. In 2020, a child barely survived a similar attack when a needlefish lept out of the water and punctured his neck while fishing in Indonesia.