WATCH: Tempers Flare at Fenway Park as a Pair of Boston Red Sox Fans Get Into Physical Altercation

As the Boston Red Sox continue to fight to remain alive in the American League Wild Card race, fans at Fenway Park have decided to join in on the combat.

From their seats, of course, but also with real fisticuffs. It was rowdy in the right field stands Monday night, as the Red Sox started a crucial four-game set against the Cleveland Guardians. Two fans, one wearing a Red Sox shirt, engaged in a fight while on the ground.

Per the New York Post, the incident stemmed from the fan in the red shirt dumping his beer on the fan in the white shirt. As Kiers Jenner, the fan who posted the video to Twitter wrote, Monday’s melee appears to be a regular occurrence at Fenway Park.

“Just another Monday in Boston,” Jenner wrote.

The Boston Red Sox’s Season Has Gone Up in Smoke During the Month of July

The dog days of baseball season can be make or break for teams. And for the Red Sox, the month of July has seen the team likely focus from being buyers to sellers at the trade deadline on Aug. 2. A 6-15 stretch will do that to a team, as well as statistically one of the worst three-game spans in MLB history.

Boston entered the All-Star break on the heels of 14-1 and 13-2 defeats to the New York Yankees. The second-half of the season began with a 28-5 bludgeoning at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. Per the Post, the Red Sox have broken the MLB record for worst run differential in a five-game span on three separate occasions in the past 10 days.

Despite the 3-1 victory over the Guardians, Boston remains on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. At 49-48, the Red Sox are 3.0 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot.