Tennessee Creates Fundraiser to Help Replace Goalposts Torn Down After Beating Alabama

You can’t put a price tag on fun. Well, maybe you can, actually. If the fun is anything like Tennessee fans enjoyed on Saturday night after the Volunteers knocked off Alabama in a 52-49 thriller at Neyland Stadium.

Following one of the most exciting games of the 2022 college football season, students and fans stormed the field to celebrate. It was an incredible scene, as the Vols put an end to a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. But all the excitement comes at a cost.

Fans tore down the goalposts at Neyland Stadium, eventually sending them into the Tennessee River … because why not?! While the celebratory destruction was done in fun, it does come at a cost for the university. Tennessee will have to pay around $150,000 to have those replaced before next week’s game against UT-Martin.

Because of the quick turnaround, the university is asking fans for some help. The school created a fundraiser in an effort to raise the money necessary to replace the goalposts.

“Y’all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River?Yeah that was awesome,” the school wrote on Twitter. “Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week’s game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y’all help us out?”

In less than two hours, the school had already raised nearly $30,000.

Beating Alabama for the first time since 2006 brought out some craziness in Knoxville on Saturday night. It’s also bringing out the donations, apparently.

SEC Slaps Tennessee with $100,000 Fine

Tennessee’s athletic department is having to dig into the budget after Saturday night’s win over Alabama. Not only does the school need to replace the goalposts, it also owes the SEC quite a chunk of change.

The SEC announced on Sunday that it has fined Tennessee $100,000 for fans storming the field after the victory. While that penalty might sound ridiculous (it absolutely is), it’s common practice for the conference. If fans storm the field/court in any athletic setting, the school receives a $100,000 fine.

Apparently, when it comes to fun-having, it doesn’t “just mean more” in the SEC.