WATCH: Tennessee Fan Hits Four Shots, Including Half-Court and Gets Disappointing Prize

The shots were falling at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night as Tennessee defeated Georgia 70-41. In fact, one fan made four — a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and a half-court shot — during one of the media timeouts.

When the half-courter fell, it set off quite the celebration at center court as the teams were huddled during the timeout. The fans in the stands went crazy.

That fan’s prize? A $600 gift card to the VolShop, the campus store.

Won $600 bucks pic.twitter.com/WOuENhBvcq — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 26, 2023

Although the prize was a bit disappointing — at least he has some of his books paid for this semester, right? — the result of the game wasn’t. The Volunteers showed why they’re the nation’s No. 4 team as they handled the Bulldogs with ease thanks to staunch defense and a balanced scoring attack.

Tennessee cruises past Georgia

Tennessee held Georgia to just 29.1 percent shooting and 18.2 percent from beyond the three-point line en route to the blowout victory. Ten of the 11 Vols to see game action scored, led by 11 points from Zakai Zeigler and 10 from Tobe Awaka. The victory moved Tennessee to 17-3 overall and 7-1 in SEC play — its lone loss coming to Kentucky Jan. 14.

Now, the Volunteers will turn their attention to Texas in the Big 12-SEC showdown on Saturday. The Longhorns have had an interesting year, bringing an identical 17-3 overall record into the game. Additionally, Rodney Terry has taken over as acting head coach after the arrest and subsequent firing of Chris Beard following his arrest earlier this season.

When Terry stands on the sidelines on Rocky Top Saturday, he’ll be squaring off against one of his old mentors in Rick Barnes. The two worked together when Barnes was the head coach at Texas, and that adds to the storylines of Saturday’s pivotal showdown.

Texas and Tennessee will tip off Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.