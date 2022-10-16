WATCH: Tennessee Lineman Pukes During Pivotal Touchdown Drive vs. Alabama

Tennessee left it all on the field in Saturday’s game against Alabama. One Volunteers lineman took that common catchphrase pretty literally, too.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s colossal showdown between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama, Vols offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford couldn’t hold it in any longer. Before helping the orange and white score a game-tying touchdown, he vomited on the field.

It didn’t seem to faze anyone around him — nor the Volunteer offense.

Puke and rally. No time to leave the field. Just water and Gatorade anyways at this point. pic.twitter.com/6lnp9oPm7u — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 15, 2022

Tennessee put together an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 49-49 in the fourth quarter.

The Volunteers were then able to hold Alabama to a 50-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds to play on the ensuing possessions. The Crimson Tide missed, giving Tennessee the ball with 15 seconds to play.

Hendon Hooker got the Vols in field goal range and Chase McGrath knocked a 40-yard field goal attempt through the uprights for a 52-49 win. It was one of the most thrilling moments of the college football season.

Michigan’s Blake Corum Throws Up on Opening Drive

There must’ve been something in the air on Saturday. Up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Wolverines running back Blake Corum also had a brief bout of puking.

Corum — a Heisman Trophy-caliber running back — threw up on the first drive of Saturday’s top-10 game between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. The cameras at FOX captured that unsavory moment early in the game.

You hate to see it 😅 pic.twitter.com/HmAn9FdbZQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Just like in Knoxville, the vomiting didn’t seem to be an issue.

Corum rushed for an impressive 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries for the Wolverines. He also caught three passes for 15 yards. He helped lead Michigan to a 41-17 victory in Ann Arbor.

So, apparently, puking was a good omen for college football on Saturday. Who knew?