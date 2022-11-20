tennessee-qb-hendon-hooker-goes-down-with-nasty-knee-injury-during-south-carolina-game

As the Tennessee Volunteers were trying to mount a fourth-quarter comeback against South Carolina, Hendon Hooker went down with an injury. As one of the Heisman frontrunners and Tennessee’s star on offense this season, Hooker means a lot to this Vols team and to college football this season.

When the quarterback went down, it didn’t look good at all. There were reactions all over social media, and the consensus was that this was a bad injury. However, details are not known as of right now. It was a knee injury and Hendon Hooker was carted off the field.

Somehow, this night gets worse for Tennessee. Hendon Hooker fumbles deep in his own territory and gets hurt on this play. pic.twitter.com/iBvx6JFNeR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 20, 2022

It was a non-contact injury, and it looked like his leg just gave out from under him. This game was already going to be hard to win down 49-31. However, Hooker also fumbled on the play. The Gamecocks recovered and were soon back in the endzone to give themselves a 56-31 lead.

Tonight was just one nightmare after another for Volunteers fans. This could not have been a worse night. Not only do you lose your Heisman candidate quarterback, but you lose this game to a 6-4 team in the conference. South Carolina was just the better team, had better schemes and better execution.

No one wants to see Hendon Hooker get hurt and in pain on the field. He’s a real talent and will hopefully be able to overcome whatever setback this injury deals his way.

Hendon Hooker Goes Down In South Carolina

Every time the Tennessee Volunteers needed a stop or needed a big play, they couldn’t get it. Everything went right for their opponents. Hendon Hooker going down in the fourth quarter is the worst thing that could happen. It is clear that the Vols won’t be going to the College Football Playoff.

However, this season could still end on a high note. If the team rallies around backup QB Joe Milton, they could go to a good bowl and have momentum going into next season.

As for South Carolina, this is a program-shifting win that could have Shane Beamer and his team looking for a trip to Atlanta in the near future. Anything can happen in the SEC and this season is the perfect example.