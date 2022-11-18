Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Hours After Thursday Night Football Win

While the Tennessee Titans got a big win in Green Bay, offensive coordinator Todd Downing still had a rough night ending with a DUI. Downing was also hit with speeding. Of course, the NFL and the Titans organization are probably not very excited about the arrest.

After Todd Downing and the Titans took down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the night only got worse. The offensive coordinator was able to post bond before seven in the morning. So, he should be back with the team.

Ari Meirov had the news over on Twitter.

#Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested early this morning for DUI and speeding following the team’s win over the #Packers.



He posted bond just before 7am. pic.twitter.com/OuxBvBsKak — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2022

Surely Todd Downing and the Titans organization will look to put this moment behind them. However, it would be strange to just let it fade out of view.

Todd Downing did have some great calls in the game on Thursday Night Football.

Todd Downing Broke Out the Derrick Henry Pass Play

There was a lot of reason to celebrate for Tennessee Titans fans last night. Not only did they go on the road against Green Bay and win, but they also did it with some great play calls. One of the best drives of the night ended with some great play calling for the top playmaker on the team, Derrick Henry.

While Henry did what he usually does in the run game – bulldoze and pick up huge yards – things got tricky on Thursday night. After hitting the running back with some designed plays, a run and a screen pass that picked up major yards, Downing looked at his playsheet and dialed up a winner.

Todd Downing had the ball snapped to Henry, who faked a run up the gut. As the Packers collapsed on the line with all 11 men, Henry pulled up, jumped, passed, and six points to Austin Hooper. Titans win 27-17 over the Packers.