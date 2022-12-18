Tennessee Titans Pull Off Unbelievable Tip Drill Interception, Leaving NFL Fans Stunned

The Tennessee Titans proved Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers that all interceptions are not, in fact, the same.

This one might be in a category in itself — Titans safety Joshua Kalu picking off the pass from Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Kalu did the catching, but not before receiving help from cornerback Roger McCreary. On Herbert’s pass into the end zone, McCreary jumped out of bounds, tipping the ball back into the field of play before his feet touched.

Waiting for the ball was Kalu to get the first interception of his career.

You may never see another interception like this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/l5xaFZdKq7 — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 18, 2022

Teamwork makes the dream work they say and in this case, it’s set Twitter ablaze.

“This interception was obviously an amazing athletic feat, but plenty of NFL players have the physical talent to do this,” one Twitter user wrote. “What’s truly remarkable is that McCreary had the presence of mind to think of this in mid-air and Kalu acted like he knew it was coming.”

Those playing IDP fantasy football would love to see McCreary get credited for making the play happen.

“If McCreary doesn’t get a PD, or an assist, or a completion, or something for this, IDP fantasy needs to invent a new statistic!” another fan tweeted.

NFL Fans in Awe of Epic Titans Interception

An interception so good, even fanbases of the Titans’ rivals have to tip their cap.

“As much as I hate the Titans and need them to lose, that was one of the greatest heads up defensive plays I’ve ever seen,” a Jaguars fan wrote.

McCreary, the Titans’ 2022 second-round pick out of Auburn, clearly has some insane hops. That shouldn’t be all that surprising given his prolific high school basketball career.

“Roger McCreary also was a basketball letterman at Williamson High in Alabama,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweeted. “Never seen anything quite like that in the NFL.”