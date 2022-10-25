Tennessee Titans Reveal Renderings for New NFL Stadium: LOOK

Less than two weeks after the Tennessee Titans and City of Nashville reached an agreement on a new stadium, renderings have been released for the venue. We have to admit, these images look fanstastic.

First, the organization released a video, giving fans a miniature virtual tour of the facility. It’s quite an upgrade from Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

The @Titans proposed stadium sure is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/jOdpYTBrHT — Outsider (@outsider) October 25, 2022

Additionally, the franchise released renderings of the stadium. Per the release, the venue will cover 1.7 million square feet and will host a capacity of 60,000 fans. The current capacity at Nissan Stadium is just under 70,000.

The project comes at an estimated $2.2 billion price tag.

Nashville’s Goal with the New Stadium

Just over a week ago, Nashville mayor John Cooper reached an agreement with the Tennessee Titans to build a new NFL stadium. Though it comes at a hefty cost, the goal is for the city to host multiple major events.

Because the new stadium will be a domed structure, Nashville would be in the mix to host a Super Bowl in the future. Other major events that could come to the city include the Final Four, College Football Playoff and more.

Nashville has already proven to be a great host city. In 2019, the Music City hosted the NFL Draft. Fans poured into the streets to take in the annual event. It proved to be an incredible success for both the town and the league.

Nissan Stadium had been in desperate need of major repairs. Because of the estimated cost it would take to make the changes, the city decided the best option was to move forward with a new venue.