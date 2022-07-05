Tennessee Titans Star Derrick Henry Says Rookie Running Back Hassan Haskins ‘Is A Beast’

The Tennessee Titans selected running back Hassan Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. It was an interesting choice, considering the team has arguably the best running back on the planet in Derrick Henry.

But Henry was actually a big fan of the pick, and he said so in a recent interview with Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.

"Hassan is a beast. … Seeing him (at practice), I can tell everything is coming natural to him."



Rookie RB Hassan Haskins (@H2_3125) makes good early impression with the @Titans.



“I was excited when we got him,” Henry said. “Hassan is a beast. I was able to catch his game vs. Ohio State when he went off.”

In that game – a 42-27 win over the Buckeyes – Haskins went for 169 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Henry also commented on what he has seen from the newcomer this summer.

“Seeing him in person, he is a big dude, and he’s a solid dude,” Henry continued. “Seeing him (at practice), I can tell everything is coming natural to him. I just told him: ‘Don’t try to get too overwhelmed, just take it day by day.’”

Derrick Henry Needs Help In the Backfield

“King” Derrick Henry is now 28 years old and his workload with the Titans has been rising and rising in recent years. There is no doubt that he has been productive, but it may be taking its toll.

Henry rushed 303 times for 1,540 yards in 2019, then had 378 attempts for 2,027 yards in 2020. He averaged 27.4 carries per game through eight games in 2021. But he missed the second half of the campaign due to injury.

Part of the reason for the Titans running Henry so much is that his style lends itself to wearing down opponents over four quarters. Another reason is they have not had a legitimate backup option over the past few seasons. Maybe the addition of Haskins – who has had a great early impression on running backs coach Tony Dews as well – can provide that for Tennessee going forward.

“Hassan has been a pleasure to work with,” Dews said. “He works hard, studies the game and does everything he is asked to do. At this point, I’m just looking for him to continue to get better each day as we come out here and work on his skill set.”