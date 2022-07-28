Tennessee Titans Welcome Special Guest Ric Flair to Training Camp

Sunday, July 31 is Ric Flair Day in Nashville. That means The Nature Boy is making the rounds, stopping at Tennessee Titans camp on Thursday. The wrestling legend appears in the ring one final time this weekend. But before he climbs through the ropes, Flair is making the most of his Nashville tour.

With woos flying from the enamored NFL team, Flair addressed the crowd of players, pumping them up in a quick huddle following practice. Breaking down with an emphatic “WOO”, Flair then embraces head coach Mike Vrabel. While the entertainment of WWE comes scripted, a generations undying love for The Nature Boy is truly authentic.

After practice wrapped, upon meeting with the media, Vrabel spoke highly of the wrestling legend. According to tennesseetitans.com writer Jim Wyatt, Vrabel says he grew up watching professional wrestling with his dad. Ric Flair was one of the coach’s favorite personalities.

The Memphis native find familiar faces in Tennessee’s squad from watching his favorite team. Flair, 73, loves watching Derrick Henry truck opposing defenders just like the rest of us. But he acknowledges Henry wasn’t always perfect in his eyes, saying, “Hated him at Alabama but I love him here.”

Following the camp day, Henry mentioned the moment he met the WWE legend. Henry said, “I watched him on TV growing up for a long time so it’s surreal to meet people like him and come out here and let them talk to us after practice.”

Ric Flair on The Marty Smith Podcast

Ric Flair joined The Marty Smith Podcast on Tuesday (July 26) to discuss life, wrestling and his upcoming final match. The wrestling icon also talks about the recent departure of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon from the entertainment business. Flair says losing McMahon is “a tremendous loss for the industry,” later calling it, “the biggest loss of all-time.“