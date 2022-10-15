Tennessee Upsets Alabama in Wild Finish, College Football World Loses It

Tennessee finally put an end to an ugly streak. The sixth-ranked Volunteers defeated No. 3 Alabama in one of the wildest finishes of the college football season.

In a game that featured a ton of offense and very little defense, Tennessee found itself down 49-42 with five minutes remaining in the game, Hendon Hooker connected with Jalin Hyatt for a 13-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

Alabama drove down the field on the ensuing possession and had a chance to potentially win the game with a field goal. Will Reichard missed a 50-yard attempt with 15 seconds to play, giving Tennessee one last chance to win in regulation.

The Vols picked up 45 yards on two plays, setting up a 40-yard field goal try from Chase McGrath. The kick sailed through the uprights, ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

TENNESSEE UPSETS NO. 3 BAMA! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/bOtGUphqr3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2022

Social media went wild after the finish:

Fans loved that Tennessee blasted Dixieland Delight to celebrate after the game — a song typically played at Bryant-Denney Stadium:

DIXIELAND DELIGHT IS ABOUT TENNESSEE AND IT IS BLARING IN NEYLAND STADIUM RIGHT NOW — Barstool Rocky Top (@BarstoolTenn) October 15, 2022

Country music star Koe Wetzel thought about heading to Knoxville after the final result:

Siri, how fast can we get to Knoxville, Tennessee if we leave right now? — Koe Wetzel (@KoeWetzel) October 15, 2022

Saturday’s game was as wild as you’ll see in college football!

Frustration Boils Over for Nick Saban in Tennessee-Alabama Game

While the rest of the college football world enjoyed Saturday’s incredible game between Tennessee and Alabama, Nick Saban will probably want to forget it. There were plenty of frustrating moments he had to endure throughout the 60 minutes on the field.

At one point, Saban’s frustration boiled over when the Crimson Tide trailed 21-10 in the first half. The seven-time national championship-winning head coach was furious following a special teams play.

Saban ripped into one of his players while on the sideline. The reaction captured a wide audience on social media.

Let’s check in on Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/BIOWQ7ekID — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 15, 2022

It’s probably going to be a rough week away for the Crimson Tide in practice.

Alabama dropped to 6-1 on the season while Tennessee improved to 6-0. It’s the first time the Volunteers have defeated the Tide since 2006.