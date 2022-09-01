Tennessee vs. Ball State: How to Watch, What Channel

College football is back, and we’re here for it. The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Ball State Cardinals to open both team’s. Here is everything you need to know to watch the Tennessee vs. Ball State game tonight:

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ball State

When: Thursday, September 1 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, September 1 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

WHAT THE ODDSMAKERS THINK: On paper, this Ball State vs Tennessee looks like a runaway. But it’s college football and we know the Tennessee fans, especially are excited. The game opened with the Vols as a 28-point favorite. The line shifted to a 36-point spread.

Ball State finished with a 6-7 season a year ago. Meanwhile, Tennessee was 7-6 in Josh Heupel’s first year. The Vols lost a heart-breaker to Purdue in last season’s Music City Bowl.

WHY THE VOLS NEED TO WIN BIG: Tennessee vs Ball State isn’t a sexy matchup. Teams like the Vols are expected to roll these sorts of teams. Anything but a runaway will be viewed unfavorably by a Tennessee fan base starving for a breakout season.

Heupel is a former All-American quarterback and Heisman Trophy runnerup. That’s when he was playing for Oklahoma. He’s made the Vols as formidable offensive team. A year ago, Tennessee ranked third in the SEC in total offense behind only Mississippi and Alabama. And the Vols bring back quarterback Hendon Hooker and star wideout Cedric Tillman.

Meanwhile, Tennessee really needs to work on its pass defense vs the Cardinals. The Vols were last in the league in 2021.

HOW BALL STATE CAN STAY IN THE GAME: The Cardinals can take advantage of a perceived Volunteers defense by attacking the secondary. Ball State is breaking in a new quarterback. But John Poddock has two experienced receivers in Jayshon Jackson (69 catches for 829 yards) and Yo’Heinz Tyler (49 catches for 489).