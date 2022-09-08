Tennis Star Jessica Pegula Drinks Heineken at Press Conference After US Open Loss: VIDEO

Women’s tennis star Jessica Pegula opted to drink her sorrows away after falling to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the US Open Wednesday.

The No. 1 ranked Swiatek defeated Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to her first semifinal at Flushing Meadows. During the post-match press conference, Pegula took some sips from a can of Heineken.

Jessica Pegula +100pts in relatable athlete standings #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fFWmI1wlJZ — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) September 8, 2022

“I’m trying to pee for doping — although it does help ease the loss,” Pegula said in between sips.

No. 8 Pegula, the highest-ranked American player, dropped 14-of-15 points at one point during the match. Pegula showed her frustration after failing to advance past the quarterfinal of another grand slam. She dropped to 0-4 for her career in grand slam quarterfinals and 0-3 this season– all three coming against the top-ranked player in that respective tournament.

“I started missing everything for literally the rest of the set,” Pegula said, via ESPN. “It was definitely a huge momentum change. I think it helped her a lot. So it was a good move by her. … I was just going for too much. The games kind of flew by.”

Jessica Pegula Drinks Heineken While Iga Swiatek Moves On

Swiatek, meanwhile, marches onto the semifinal looking for her third career grand slam victory and second this season. Swiatek was crowned champion at Roland Garros in June after defeating Coco Gauff in the final, 6-1, 6-3.

“I’m super proud of myself. My goal, basically, is to be consistent,” Swiatek said. “I remember when I was an underdog and every match like that was surreal. Now it feels pretty routine.”

Swiatek remains the favorite to win as she’s the only remaining female who owns a major championship. Swiatek will look to punch her ticket to the final Thursday night as she faces No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.